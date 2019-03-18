Octopus Energy integrates with Amazon Alexa for smart energy use

Octopus Energy has partnered with Amazon’s Alexa to optimise smart home energy use.

In conjunction with the supplier’s Agile Octopus time-of-use tariff, the integration will allow users to manage how they use electricity and benefit from real-time energy pricing through voice automation.

Consumers will be able to use Alexa, which is enabled in more than 100 million devices around the world, to adjust energy usage based on half-hourly price changes.

They will be able to ask a range of questions such as when electricity is cheapest or more expensive and plan accordingly to save money and reduce carbon emissions – the supplier says using Alexa with the tariff could help save up to £229 compared with large legacy supplier standard deals.

The Amazon technology can also manage a range of household appliances including speakers, lights, door locks, heaters and more.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, said: “Our integration with Amazon Alexa lets customers interact with their energy in an entirely new way.

“By integrating with a service used by millions, we hope to popularise the energy efficient smart homes needed sustainable future and save customers money in the process.”