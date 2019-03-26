Norwegian energy firm Equinor invests in Reactive Technologies

Demand side response and smart grid company Reactive Technologies has secured funding from Norwegian state-owned energy company Equinor.

Equinor Energy Ventures has joined the company’s board as a strategic investor, the latest development in the London-based company’s Series C funding round.

Reactive Technologies provides grid operators with analytics that allow them to integrate more green generation “faster and safer” as well as technology-led power purchase agreements (PPAs) for renewable generators.

CEO and Co-Founder Marc Borrett said: “The additional funds enable us to expand our team of energy and communications engineering experts and to significantly scale up our power purchase optimisation and grid measurement & analytics services to reach renewable generators and system operators globally.”

Gareth Burns, Vice President in Equinor and Managing Director at Equinor Energy Ventures added: “Equinor has decided to be part of Reactive’s ambitious journey because of the uniqueness and scalability of its offering and the complementarity it brings to our renewable portfolio. Reactive has developed a unique technology to monitor the power grid using real time analytics which combined with the power trading team creates the potential to accelerate the energy transition.”

