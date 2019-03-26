Solar-powered car parks with battery storage in new trial

A new pilot to demonstrate a solar-powered car park supported by battery storage for drivers to charge their electric vehicles (EVs) has been launched.

The Smart Hubs Demonstrator R&D project is being delivered by a consortium that consists of Flexitricity, Flexisolar, Smart Power Systems and Turbo Power Systems, to manage the integration of solar, EV charging and vehicle to grid (V2G) systems at car parks and transport hubs.

Smart hubs that incorporate energy storage systems are expected to increase the ability to charge large amounts of EVs without placing further pressure on the grid as well as bring revenue streams for car park owners, including airports, train operators, local authorities, hospitals and retail centres.

The demonstrator project is seeking early adopters of V2G, mostly in commercial areas, comprising of six sites and 150 V2G enabled EVs.

The research aims to identify the accessible service revenues for V2G systems in real life applications and how static and dynamic storage can be integrated in a single site to optimise service revenues.

Dr Alistair Martin, Chief Strategy Officer at Flexitricity said: “Electric cars and buses are going to be the principal method of transport in just a few years, however, we know that the current grid system will only be able to cope if smart charging and grid management are adopted across the network.

“I believe that smart vehicle charging will be the difference between the success and failure in reaching our electric vehicle ambitions. Having the ability to recharge in a short time using a grid-friendly infrastructure will have a huge impact on the electric vehicles market – it really is a question about how quickly we can deliver this capability.”

