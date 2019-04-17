Latest Jobs – Business Development Director (Solar PV) – Energy Jobline

You like to do things your way. You don’t like your boss (and your boss’s boss) telling you how to develop business across a region as you are already an expert at this.

You want to join a company and make a difference from day one. Put your own stamp on things and really influence what you are doing.

Rebalance are currently partnering with a well-established solar developer / EPC. Right now, the CEO handles most of the business development and commercial program (currently 5 countries) though with ambitious growth plans, he wants to bring someone in at a senior level to take full responsibility for the company’s business development and commercial activities.

Based from home, you’ll be responsible for managing the existing business, but more importantly, with the exciting task of growing the business across Europe. Depending on where you are based and where your contacts / network is, you’ll have the free reign to really build it as you choose. You’ll have the potential to build regional teams in different countries and become a key player (Chief Sales Officer) in the business as it grows.

As I’m sure you can appreciate, this is a very unique and exciting opportunity. It’s not for everyone, you MUST have extensive experience in this kind of role previously. You’ll have an impressive track record of winning PV projects throughout Europe and used to developing business in new markets. The ideal candidate will also have experience in PPA contracts.

If this sounds like you, then we’d like to hear from you. If you have an updated CV then please apply now. If you are perhaps just keeping an eye on the market and would be interested to discuss this further, but don’t have an updated CV at the moment, then feel free to email me at [email protected]

