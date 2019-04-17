Latest Jobs – Senior Project Planner – Energy Jobline

About this role

You’ll be overseeing the scheduling function within the project controls function for an international mining company. That’ll include leading the planning team for measuring progress, managing risk and reporting, for moderate to high risk capital engineering and construction projects. You’ll inspire a culture of adhering to safety practices, controlling and eliminating hazards.

You’ll be closely aligned with the Project Management team and Corporate functions, integrating multiple schedules into the master project schedule. There’s strategic thinking in here – you’ll be researching information, analyzing data to identify potential impacts and preemptively identify actions to mitigate.

You’ll be tracking trends for cost and scheduling, leading the change management process, identifying design and scope changes, and maintaining detailed documentation throughout.

You’ll be working alongside multidisciplinary teams and finding paths through complex project control issues. Resolving project challenges takes diplomacy as well as authority. You’ll be making decisions based on your analysis, and explaining your conclusions to stakeholders to get them onboard with your solutions.

About you

Your experience may give you authority for heavy industry construction, but it’s your soft skills that will build the trust and credibility with coworkers, peers and teams throughout the organization. And it’s your inspiring and collaborative leadership style that will establish common goals and expectations, as well as high standards for safe practices and precautions.

Must haves:

15+ years of experience in project planning and scheduling, of which at least 5 years is in heavy industry construction

Expert knowledge of Primavera and related project controls software packages

If you can keep your sights on the end goal without losing your focus on detail, send your resume in today. Our client has opportunities in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Phoenix, Arizona.

