Latest Jobs – Flex Trader – HavenPower

Purpose:

To carry out a wide range of activities associated with the management of Haven’s Flex contracts and to support the growth, development and profitability of Haven’s Flex Portfolio. This includes daily position management tasks, wholesale contract trading (both prompt and curve), flex transactions, flex contract management and ad-hoc queries.

Organisation:

Commercial Director

Head of Trading, Forecasting, and Analysis

Trading and Origination Manager

Flex Trader x1 Flex Trading Analysts 2x Portfolio Manager x1

Portfolio Analysts x2

Key Accountabilities:

Flex Trading

The Flex Contract Desk is responsible for facilitating the day to day management of Haven’s Portfolio of Flex customers. You will:

• Act as the primary interface, for all price Fixing and Unfixing transactions, with clients and TPIs, across a broad spectrum of products including Portfolios and Complex Pricing Arrangements.

• Execute commensurate hedging trades with Drax Power Ltd (DPL) in accordance with Haven policies and respective authorities.

• Manage the monthly Default transactions including Month and Day Ahead index price tracking.

Flex Contract Management

Managing multiple client arrangements across a variety of business sectors, including a number of very large strategic customers with bespoke contractual terms.

The overall delivery of the technical aspects of a Flex contract, to a high level, including:

Provision of market information (without transgressing regulatory boundaries), including client position reporting and hedged position reporting.

Proactive management of customer demand reforecasts, including within day position adjustments.

Management of general direct queries from customers and consultants

Calculation and provision of contract specific information to customers including billing reference rates, residual volumes and prices, cost illustrations including third party charges and annual charge reviews and ad-hoc reconciliations

You will:

Develop and strengthen relationships with clients and TPIs to promote Haven’s USPs.

Support Sales & Marketing at onsite and offsite client meetings.

Provide support to other internal departments on Pricing and Billing.

Innovation and Product Development

You will:

Support the development of Haven’s Flex product in order to achieve targeted Flex contract growth. Foster relationships to develop longer term partnerships with customers to support their energy requirements.

Support the delivery of the smart and efficient systems and processes to enable the effective management of Haven’s Flex portfolio and support developments to Haven’s Flex product.

Flex Tender Evaluation

You will:

Evaluate new tender opportunities arising from the Sales Team and decide upon the best approach for delivering robust quotation packages in a timely and expedient manner.

Price complex Flex opportunities having regard to portfolio shape and imbalance costs/risks.

Maintain key input parameters for Flex pricing models and support the Pricing team to deliver Flex quotations to a high standard.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience required:

Essential

Excellent numeracy skills with particular attention to speed, accuracy and attention to detail.

You have a basic knowledge of the UK & European Power Markets and begin to develop a wider technical and fundamental understanding of factors driving prices from forward markets through to Balancing Mechanism

You are able to develop models from first principles and sense-check outputs.

You are able to apply analytical techniques in a sensible pragmatic way and understand their limitations.

You are capable of making quick and concise trading decisions whilst maintaining attention to detail

Intermediate/Advanced Excel skills

Desirable

Working knowledge of VBA/SQL

You possess a good honours degree in a numerate discipline or equivalent

Special Features:

None

Measures of Success:

High levels of Customer and TPI satisfaction with prices quoted, demonstrate a good understanding of Flex products and wholesale energy markets and provide good service. Supported by contract retention and positive feedback from stakeholders.

Haven Power’s net price exposure remains at <=0 through diligent position management and accurate hedging.

Effective management of Flex contracts over their lifetime, adding value for both parties where possible and increasing retention rates.

Contracts implemented accurately and efficiently to mitigate risk.

Good quality market information provided to customers/TPIs to enable informed decisions in a timely manner.

Feedback from customers, external TPIs and Sales and Marketing colleagues on contract management, quality of information provided and query resolution.

Strong input into development of new products in conjunction with other areas of the business, which differentiate Haven from its competitors and increase its market share.

Flex team systems and processes are fit for purpose

Feedback from wider stakeholders in role played in development of non-Flex team specific systems.

Judgment based on quality/outcomes of tools/techniques employed in analyses

How You Need to Act:

Customer focused – you are aware of and anticipate the needs of both internal and external customers and are innovative in meeting these for the benefit of the customer and Haven Power

Questioning Mind – you continuously question the output of models and market feedback seeking improvement opportunities.

Initiative – you spot opportunities and problems by looking ahead; you make decisions and act to address these.

Organiser – you plan your day to ensure that your work is completed on time and to standard

Team Worker – you work with others to deliver results and provide support

Impact and influence – you use facts, data and rational argument to influence. You come across and communicate in a clear and professional manner.

Open attitude to learning and innovation

Haven Values:

Honest – We say what we mean and do what we say: we’re genuine and true to our word

Energised – We’re passionate about our daily activities and have the drive to turn ideas into action

Achieving – We’re focused on our goals and determined to succeed. We work hard to deliver solutions to help us do things better.

Together – We work collaboratively and adopt a friendly approach with our colleagues, customers and stakeholders, recognising the value each brings to achieving the Group vision.

