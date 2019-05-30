Latest Jobs – Energy Change Analyst – RedZone Recruitment

Our client, a fast-growing renewable energy supplier in the UK, is looking for a Change Analyst to coordinate the identification, specification and prioritisation of change requirements across people, process and systems. Reporting to the Head of Operations, this role will focus on supporting the delivery of the business operating plan.

Key Activities:

Strategically working with the business to coordinate end-user testing and assurance of change deliverables.

Keeping your finger on the pulse by actively monitoring industry change and updating internal processes and systems to ensure compliance.

Supporting internal policy reviews to ensure the company remains compliant with industry change.

Proactively identifying and documenting business change requirements.

Implementing change requests and effectively project managing change items from inception to post implementation.

Liaising across business departments including company Directors, Customer Service, Operations and Payments teams to identify and deliver continuous improvement.

Manage multiple ongoing projects with detailed delivery planning and roadmaps.

Delivering change updates to all levels of the business on future and ongoing change requirements.

Person Specification:

You love the energy industry! You have 2+ years’ experience in the UK energy industry working in a test/change/analyst role or similar.

You understand the UK energy industry regulation and Supplier Licence Conditions and have experience monitoring industry change and updating internal processes and systems to ensure compliance.

You have experience in project management, test management, system release cycle and defect resolution.

You have gained experience in release/change management using Gentrack’s Junifer system.

You possess strong written, verbal, presentation and facilitator skills.

Working to tight deadlines and under pressure doesn’t faze you.

You possess stakeholder management skills that allow you to facilitate change delivery in a busy working environment with competing day-to-day priorities.

You are customer focused and have an understanding of developing and improving the customer journey and customer lifecycle to maintain and improve customer satisfaction.

Ideally you have a project management or testing related qualification.

Preferably you have a knowledge of OFGEMs switching programme and you understand smart metering.

What’s in it for you:

Competitive salary.

Pension matching as part of auto-enrolment.

25 days holiday plus bank holidays with an extra day for your birthday.

Ongoing training.

Cycle to work scheme.

An opportunity to work in a fast-changing changing industry for a leading disruptor in the field.

For more information click here.

