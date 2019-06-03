TESS 2019: Driving your business towards a green energy future

Want to find out how your business can meet sustainability goals while keeping stakeholders happy and watching your budgets?

Creative solutions like power purchase agreements (PPAs) can help your business meet these challenges head on, according to Ørsted.

Thomas Lyman Smith from the power company will explain how a corporate PPA can support businesses’ sustainability goals, cut costs and reduce risks at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) this Wednesday, 5th June, at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

The session will focus on adapting businesses’ energy strategy to meet the challenges of a changing world, making the right energy choices to support the targets and what makes a corporate PPA different from other options.

Mr Smith has nearly 20 years of experience in risk management and energy strategy. He joined Ørsted in 2018 to develop strategic energy services, including the rollout of corporate PPA solutions for UK businesses.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here.