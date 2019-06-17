French utility ENGIE buys UK’s ChargePoint Services

French utility ENGIE has announced it has bought ChargePoint Services (CPS). a UK electric vehicle (EV) public charging network and solutions provider.

CPS is the owner and operator of the nationwide pay-as-you-go charging network GeniePoint and already works with around 30 local authorities on charging point infrastructure and has supplied workplace charging solutions for organisations like Microsoft and Siemens.

ENGIE said the acquisition supports its ambition to become a leader in green mobility and help tackle air pollution in cities as well as become a major player in the UK EV market.

CPS brings 20,000 GeniePoint network customers and a cloud-based data and control platform and with ENGIE’s existing EV capabilities, creates a combined public rapid charging network of more than 400 stations and an additional fast charging network with more than 500 stations expected by the end of 2019.

In the UK, the French utility has been appointed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to install 88 rapid charging points throughout the region.

Nicola Lovett, ENGIE’s UK & Ireland CEO said: “The provision of green mobility solutions is a key part of ENGIE’s wider strategy to help tackle air quality in cities and be a leader in the transition to a zero carbon economy.

“The acquisition strengthens our combined capabilities to assist local authorities and other public sector customers with placemaking – working alongside them to shape the future use of their estates and public spaces to enhance the lives of those who use them. It also enables us to work closely with our many business customers to support their ambitions to decarbonise their own fleets and support their employee’s adoption of low and zero carbon vehicles.”