Danish energy trading firm inks PPA with world’s first floating wind farm

Danish energy trading company Danske Commodities has signed a deal to buy electricity from the world’s first floating wind farm in Scotland.

Under the power purchase agreement (PAA), Hywind Scotland will provide electricity over a 20-year period to the Danish firm, owned by Equinor (75%) and Masdar (25%).

As the sole offtaker, Danske Commodities – which has more than 5,900MW of renewable assets under management in Europe – will take over balancing and trading of the floating wind farm’s total capacity of 30MW.

It is located 30km off the coast of Scotland and generates enough electricity to power around 200,000 households.

Jens Økland, Equinor Senior Vice President, Business Development, New Energy Solutions said: “Hywind Scotland is the world’s first floating wind farm and we are excited to partner up with Danske Commodities.

“Floating wind farms hold great potential as close to 80% of the ocean’s resource potential is in deep waters. And looking ahead, floating offshore wind is estimated to constitute 10% of the market, potentially powering 12 million homes by 2030.”