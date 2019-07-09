Bali puts single-use plastic on a permanent gap year with wide-ranging ban

The Indonesian island of Bali has introduced a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastic items.

The move aims to stop items such as plastic bottles, carrier bags, coffee cups and polystyrene packaging ending up in the ocean, where they harm wildlife and ecosystems.

The law has come into effect following a six-month transition period – the government hopes it will now enable the island to slash the volume of marine plastic waste in its waters by 70% within the first year of operation.

Businesses will no longer be able to sell single-use plastic products and if they break the law, they risk losing their business permit.

When the ban was officially announced, Bali Governor Wayan Koster said: “This policy is aimed at producers, distributors, suppliers and business actors, including individuals, to suppress the use of single-use plastics. They must substitute plastics with other materials.”

Earlier this year, the European Council adopted a directive that introduces new restrictions on certain single-use plastic products.

As of last week, New York’s ban on polystyrene has come into effect.