Nottingham Council pledges to become plastic-free by 2023

Nottingham City Council has pledged to stop the consumption of single-use plastics by 2023.

Its new Council Plan aims to reduce the use of plastics at events such as the annual Goose Fair and Splendour and Riverside Festivals, promote the use of refillable bottles and food containers and replace recycling bags with wheelie bins.

The move follows public concern about the environment and the impacts of plastics in the oceans and natural landscapes.

A voluntary Plastics Taskforce, led by the council’s Energy Services team, will address the actions needed to help achieve the goal.

The council is also working to encourage behavioural change by educating its workforce, building interest and raising awareness through new initiatives and competitions.

Deputy Leader Sally Longford, Portfolio Holder for Energy, Environment and Democratic Services said: “I have been working with various teams to address ways in which we can become less reliant on single-use plastics. This is not a simple task and each area of the council will have its own priorities to be considered.

“We are determined to do our bit to respond to the climate emergency because as a responsible large employer, we can have a big impact. We also want to lead by example and show others what they can do to improve their impact on the environment.”