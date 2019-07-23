Napapijri makes the catch of the day with recycled fishing net jacket

Fashion brand Napapijri has announced a new jacket made from recycled fishing nets.

The Skidoo Infinity is made from a high-performance yarn recycled from fishing nets and other plastic waste materials, called ECONYL Regenerated Nylon.

The company says the jacket is 100% recyclable and can be repeatedly recycled without losing any of the material’s original characteristics or qualities.

Once the jacket goes on sale on the 21st of October 2019, it can be registered online and returned to Napapijri after two years to be processed into new yarn and new products.

Napapijri’s Senior Marketing Director, Vicki Bohlbro, said: “We are aware of the pressing issues we are collectively asked to address.

“Skidoo Infinity embodies our efforts to combine design, sustainability and innovation to inspire a shift in the role our industry has to play in the preservation of the planet and its people through circularity.”

Earlier this year the North Face has teamed up with fashion designer Christopher Raeburn to sell bags made from recycled tents.