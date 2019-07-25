Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Co-op Power

We’re looking for a business development manager to join Co-op Power and help us to grow and develop this new and exciting part of our business. Co-op Power is new revenue stream which provides sustainable energy solutions that benefit our estate, our consortium customers, and the communities that we serve. Now is a really exciting time to join us, and this role will give you a chance to use your drive and commercial acumen to craft the future of Co-op Power.

As a business development manager, we’ll look to you to actively identify, develop, secure and implement new business opportunities, whilst helping us to shape Co-op Power’s offering. Making the best use of your passion and enthusiasm to engage businesses, you’ll play an integral part in the delivery of a fast-growing business. It’s a complex role and one we’ll rely on your self-starter attitude and excellent leadership skills to navigate.

What you’ll do

work collaboratively with marketing teams to generate new leads and contacts, and manage customer strategy

execute a 3 year strategy plan with an enthusiastic sales and marketing approach

secure new customers, using expert sales techniques to win new business

link in with teams and partners across the business, crafting strong working relationships

support in the development of new products and offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers

use a CRM systems tracker to monitor progress

promote and sponsor Co-op Power’s brand strategy, protecting the integrity of the Co-op brand

This role would suit people who have

a proven track record of winning new business within corporate retail

a background of Business Development within the energy sector

sales training experience

previous experience of consultative business development

outstanding presentation and communication skills

proven experience of consultative sales performance and sales closures

Why Co-op?

Here you’ll do work that matters. We’re a commercial organisation with a purpose beyond profit, you’ll have an opportunity to help us build a stronger Co-op and stronger communities. You’ll also get a package that includes:

extremely competitive salary

coaching, training and support to help you develop

pension with up to 10% employer contributions

annual incentive scheme

28 days holiday (rising to 32 in line with service)

discounts on Co-op products and services

Building an inclusive work environment

We’re actively building diverse teams and welcome applications from everyone. But simply having a diverse workforce is not enough. We aim to build an inclusive environment, where everyone can contribute their best work and develop to their full potential. We celebrate our differences, and recognise the importance of teams reflecting the communities they serve.

We can make adjustments to our interview process according to your needs. And we offer a flexible working environment so you can adjust your hours to suit your personal circumstances. You can find out more about Co-op people policies at coop.co.uk/peoplepolicies.

As part of your application you’ll need to complete an online assessment. It will take you around 12 minutes to complete this test.

