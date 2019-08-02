Energy suppliers could be required to publish smart meter survey results

Ofgem is considering a requirement for energy suppliers to publish the results of independent customer surveys for smart meters.

The regulator is proposing the amendment under the Smart Meter Installation Code of Practice (SMICoP), which aims to ensure consumers receive a high standard of service throughout the installation process and sets out the minimum standards suppliers must follow.

Smart meters give consumers near real-time information on their energy consumption and are expected to help them control and manage their energy use, save money and reduce emissions.

When energy suppliers install the technology above a defined threshold, SMICoP requires that an independent company surveys a sample of customers on their installation experience.

Ofgem expects the publication of the customer survey results will make suppliers more accountable for their actions and decisions and lead to an overall improved consumer experience during the installation process.

It added: “We also expect to see improvements in the quality of data through the introduction of additional scrutiny. Publication of this data is in keeping with the Energy Data Taskforce recommendations and general direction of travel towards increased data transparency.”

The regulator has launched a review on its proposals, open until 30th August 2019, following which it expects the customer survey results to be published from early 2020.