Blenheim Palace to open transport hub to slash emissions

Blenheim Palace is to open a purpose-built transport hub to slash the number of heavy goods vehicles driving around the area.

The move aims to benefit the environment, improve air quality and reduce potential damage to the UNESCO World Heritage Site by stopping often large and polluting vehicles from taking up much of the space on the roads around the palace,

The new area will allow deliveries to be received and stored centrally, before they are then distributed across the Blenheim Estate by the group’s own fleet vehicles.

As well as cutting down on road congestion, the hub will also help the palace go green thanks to being kitted out with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

The central hub is part of a series of environmental initiatives by Blenheim as part of their wider goal to become a net generator of green energy by 2027. separating all waste on site and investing in renewables such as biomass boilers.

Rachel Brodie, Rural Manager, said: “By centralising deliveries to this one area we’re significantly reducing vehicular movements around the estate.

“One of the key benefits of this will be an improved, and safer environment for our visitors and staff. Our new vehicles will also help to minimise the likelihood of damage from large vehicles to the Palace and other historic buildings.”