Ireland grants €25m for energy efficiency projects

The Irish Government is providing funding totalling €25 million (£21m) to support communities to make homes and businesses more energy efficient.

A total of 57 projects have won the grants to deliver energy upgrades to nearly 700 homes and 570 community and commercial buildings in every county in Ireland.

They include the installation of energy efficient heating and lighting, insulation, refrigeration upgrades, combined heat and power (CHP) units and solar panels.

The projects are expected to help reduce more than 34,500 tonnes of carbon emissions every year – equivalent to taking 11,000 cars off the road.

Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment said: “If we are to reach the targets set in the Climate Action Plan, we must reduce the harmful emissions that come from our buildings. We need to scale up our ambition in this area. Upgrading our homes and businesses with improved insulation and energy efficiency measures can greatly reduce our impact on our environment. Community partnerships are key to reaching our targets set out in the Climate Action Plan.

“Not only will these upgrades help us deliver on our climate commitments but they will result in cleaner, healthier, warmer homes and businesses and cheaper energy bills.”