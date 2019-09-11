Latest Jobs – HSE Executive – Energy Jobline

Latest Jobs

Recruiter – TechnipFMC
Location – Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur
Salary – Competitive

By Harry Matyjaszek
Wednesday 11 September 2019
TechnipFMC is a global oil and gas leader, specialized in subsea, onshore, offshore, and surface technologies. Our mission: to enhance the performance of world’s energy industry. How we do it: by constantly challenging conventions and investing in our 37 000+ employees, across 48 countries. At TechnipFMC, we aim to offer an inspiring working experience: tackling some of the most complex technical and engineering challenges in the world in collaboration with a truly global team.
Are you our HSE Executive in TechnipFMC, Kuala Lumpur?

Job Purpose

  • Promote HSE and participates in Risk minimization and prevention
  • Execute operational and administrative tasks –
  • Coordinate & deliver training modules & procedures on specific HSE tools & / or requirements.
  • Work in hands with the Projects and the HSE structure department by executing operating tasks.

Main Accountabilities

  • Compile and monitor the GBU (Global Business Unit) Project HSE performance reporting within the defined timeline
  • Drive the validation, compilation & generations of reports to support the GBU
  • Provides training on Synergi Usage for internal GBU community
  • Execute the global programs & initiatives for GBU community
  • Support PULSE Training coordination work & follow up actions
  • Support tenders & proposal activities for GBU
  • Liase with GBU workforce for HSE related activities / requirements / issues
  • Conducts floor inspection
  • Manage the HSE programs to promote awareness

Other Accountabilities

  • Delivers HSE inductions to employees, subcontractors to ensure that adequate training has been provided to all personnel according to their job’s requirements
  • Reports any deficiencies and non-conformity identified, ensures that non-conformance reports are filled-out and action taken to close out the deficiencies. Ensure all HSE documentation are present and easy retrievable
  • Assists in emergency response program
  • If assigned as Project HSE Representative, coordinate with the site HSE/Safety officer for the implementation of Site HSE Plan and procedures
  • Develop, maintain and ensure implementation of the company procedures

Profile Requirements Must have:

  • Certificate or equivalent of a degree / technical background in HSES
  • Min 2 years of working experience in HSE
  • Can work autonomously on multiple assignments / simultaneity
  • Can work under pressure
  • Nice to have:
    Intermediate / Advance Microsoft Office – Word, Excel, Power point
  • Good presentation skills
  • Good analytical skill

Additional Information

  • Willing to take on contract employment
  • Your future at TechnipFMC
  • Potential career path
  • Training and development
  • Diverse and international team
  • Learn more about TechnipFMC
  • Learn more about us and find other open positions at our Career Page.

To apply and to find out more click here.

