Latest Jobs – HSE Executive – Energy Jobline

TechnipFMC is a global oil and gas leader, specialized in subsea, onshore, offshore, and surface technologies. Our mission: to enhance the performance of world’s energy industry. How we do it: by constantly challenging conventions and investing in our 37 000+ employees, across 48 countries. At TechnipFMC, we aim to offer an inspiring working experience: tackling some of the most complex technical and engineering challenges in the world in collaboration with a truly global team.

Are you our HSE Executive in TechnipFMC, Kuala Lumpur?

Job Purpose

Promote HSE and participates in Risk minimization and prevention

Execute operational and administrative tasks –

Coordinate & deliver training modules & procedures on specific HSE tools & / or requirements.

Work in hands with the Projects and the HSE structure department by executing operating tasks.

Main Accountabilities

Compile and monitor the GBU (Global Business Unit) Project HSE performance reporting within the defined timeline

Drive the validation, compilation & generations of reports to support the GBU

Provides training on Synergi Usage for internal GBU community

Execute the global programs & initiatives for GBU community

Support PULSE Training coordination work & follow up actions

Support tenders & proposal activities for GBU

Liase with GBU workforce for HSE related activities / requirements / issues

Conducts floor inspection

Manage the HSE programs to promote awareness

Other Accountabilities

Delivers HSE inductions to employees, subcontractors to ensure that adequate training has been provided to all personnel according to their job’s requirements

Reports any deficiencies and non-conformity identified, ensures that non-conformance reports are filled-out and action taken to close out the deficiencies. Ensure all HSE documentation are present and easy retrievable

Assists in emergency response program

If assigned as Project HSE Representative, coordinate with the site HSE/Safety officer for the implementation of Site HSE Plan and procedures

Develop, maintain and ensure implementation of the company procedures

Profile Requirements Must have:

Certificate or equivalent of a degree / technical background in HSES

Min 2 years of working experience in HSE

Can work autonomously on multiple assignments / simultaneity

Can work under pressure

Nice to have:

Intermediate / Advance Microsoft Office – Word, Excel, Power point

Good presentation skills

Good analytical skill

Additional Information

Willing to take on contract employment

