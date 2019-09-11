Latest Jobs – HSE Executive – Energy Jobline

TechnipFMC is a global oil and gas leader, specialized in subsea, onshore, offshore, and surface technologies. Our mission: to enhance the performance of world’s energy industry. How we do it: by constantly challenging conventions and investing in our 37 000+ employees, across 48 countries. At TechnipFMC, we aim to offer an inspiring working experience: tackling some of the most complex technical and engineering challenges in the world in collaboration with a truly global team.
Are you our HSE Executive in TechnipFMC, Kuala Lumpur?
Job Purpose
- Promote HSE and participates in Risk minimization and prevention
- Execute operational and administrative tasks –
- Coordinate & deliver training modules & procedures on specific HSE tools & / or requirements.
- Work in hands with the Projects and the HSE structure department by executing operating tasks.
Main Accountabilities
- Compile and monitor the GBU (Global Business Unit) Project HSE performance reporting within the defined timeline
- Drive the validation, compilation & generations of reports to support the GBU
- Provides training on Synergi Usage for internal GBU community
- Execute the global programs & initiatives for GBU community
- Support PULSE Training coordination work & follow up actions
- Support tenders & proposal activities for GBU
- Liase with GBU workforce for HSE related activities / requirements / issues
- Conducts floor inspection
- Manage the HSE programs to promote awareness
Other Accountabilities
- Delivers HSE inductions to employees, subcontractors to ensure that adequate training has been provided to all personnel according to their job’s requirements
- Reports any deficiencies and non-conformity identified, ensures that non-conformance reports are filled-out and action taken to close out the deficiencies. Ensure all HSE documentation are present and easy retrievable
- Assists in emergency response program
- If assigned as Project HSE Representative, coordinate with the site HSE/Safety officer for the implementation of Site HSE Plan and procedures
- Develop, maintain and ensure implementation of the company procedures
Profile Requirements Must have:
- Certificate or equivalent of a degree / technical background in HSES
- Min 2 years of working experience in HSE
- Can work autonomously on multiple assignments / simultaneity
- Can work under pressure
- Nice to have:
Intermediate / Advance Microsoft Office – Word, Excel, Power point
- Good presentation skills
- Good analytical skill
Additional Information
- Willing to take on contract employment
- Your future at TechnipFMC
- Potential career path
- Training and development
- Diverse and international team
- Learn more about TechnipFMC
- Learn more about us and find other open positions at our Career Page.
To apply and to find out more click here.
This is a promoted article.