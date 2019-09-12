Latest Jobs – Instrument Designer – Energy Jobline

Worley is looking for an Instrument Designer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for a 3 month contract.

You will join the Control Instrumentation & Telecoms Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process automation and telecommunications systems for onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Our work includes specification and requisitioning of Control, Instrumentation and Telecoms equipment, as well as preparing detailed installation design packages, with emphasis on safety in design and high quality in our deliverables.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

Work under the supervision of Senior Designers to ensure that asset or project discipline draughting activities are executed within budget and schedule, while maintaining technical integrity.

Execute design and draughting activities (Concept, Front end Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design).

Prepare instrument drawings and designs to the required technical quality with minimum input from engineering personnel.

Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance.

Maintain the required technical quality of work.

Carry out site visits where necessary.

Commitment to and promotion of worley’s values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

ONC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.

Sound knowledge of manual and CAD draughting techniques.

Aware of and able to use codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation as applicable to draughting function.

Aware of and able to use company and client draughting standards and specifications.

Able to create base design drawings/models from agreed work scope with minimal guidance.

Computer literate (database/spreadsheets). Able to communicate clearly with engineering personnel.

Able to contribute to group/discipline objectives applicable to draughting function.

If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you.

To apply and to find out more information click here.

This is a promoted article.