London goes car-free today as part of a move to reimagine the city’s public spaces and help tackle climate change and toxic emissions.

More than 20 kilometres of roads around Tower Bridge, London Bridge and the City of London are closed, as well as many other streets around the rest of the capital

From 7am to 7pm, Sadiq Khan is encouraging people to explore the city without the use of a vehicle – there will be events hosted on public thoroughfares to help educate people about the environment and celebrate the car-free day.

As well as parts of the city centre such as London Bridge and Tower Bridge being closed to traffic, 18 boroughs across Greater London have also confirmed they will close more than 200 streets to create areas for people to play and relax in safety.

The Mayor’s Office says people should use public transport or walk or cycle to get around and suggests it is wise to “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary” as “long queues and delays are expected in the areas around the closures.”

Cycling is allowed and encouraged in the closed-road area – to support this, Santander Cycles will be free to hire across the whole of London on the day of the event by using the code CarFreeDay2019 to get 24 hours access.