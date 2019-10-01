Talking Energy: Fusion technology will save the world… and soon!

Fusion technology will save the world… and soon!

That’s according to Nicholas Hawker, CEO of First Light Fusion, who told ELN Reporter Jonny Bairstow about how the clean and unlimited power source will change the world within the next decade.

Talking at the company’s headquarters just outside Oxford, Mr Hawker said the emerging technology will prove vital for decarbonisation and stressed batteries, solar and other renewables won’t be able to scale up enough to reach net zero alone.

He suggested it would provide a new, clean baseload power source and said it would tackle the issue of intermittency brought on by adding more renewables to the grid.