Electrification and digitisation ‘are the recipe for a more sustainable world’

3Electrification and digitisation are the recipe for a more sustainable world.

That’s according to Schneider Electric, which said as the world becomes increasingly electric, digital technologies must be deployed in equal measure to unlock the potential efficiency gains on offer.

At its Innovation Summit taking place in Barcelona today, the firm declared as more renewable capacity, storage infrastructure and electrical loads come onto the grid, more data analytics, smart technologies and management software will be needed to control them.

It believes digital technologies will be vital to connect and manage electricity networks and warn businesses must keep up as the “tsunami of change develops extremely, extremely fast”.

Schneider Electric notes power is increasingly a major focus for real estate players, 76% of which said on-site power generation and electric vehicles (EVs) will likely be ‘influential’ or ‘very influential’ in terms of their strategy over the next three years – this compares to only 23% that said these technologies would not affect the way they do business.

In a session with the audience a spokesperson highlighted “digital is shaping corporate thinking” and said around a quarter of corporates surveyed said they are already evaluating or trialling Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.