Upcoming hotel allows guests to cut costs by going green

The world’s first hotel where the price is determined by the carbon footprint of each guest’s stay is to open in the city of Kontiolahti, Finland.

At the Arctic Blue Resort, guests will be able to offset the carbon footprint of their stay – the price of their visit is emission-based, with a lower price the smaller the environmental impact generated.

From 2022, guests will be able to cut their final bill by up to half by taking actions such as limiting their water intake, electricity use and dietary choices – the developers suggest planting a tree in nearby forests could reduce the bill by a further 5%.

The Mayor of Kontiolahti, Jere Penttilä, said: “With Arctic Blue resort we want to lead by example and put emphasis on environmental responsibility by creating solutions to minimise the negative impact of tourism.

“Arctic Blue Resort will be open for the public in 2022. The concept of the resort has been developed together with the municipality of Kontiolahti and Innvolve Oy.”

