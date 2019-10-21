Boris Johnson to chair new Cabinet Committee on Climate Change

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a new Cabinet Committee on Climate Change.

The Committee will bring together ministers responsible for domestic and international climate change policy and provide a forum to hold departments to account for their actions to combat climate change.

It intends to drive further action across government to protect the environment, reduce emissions and improve air quality.

This will ensure the action taken here in the UK will help deliver on the 2050 net zero commitment as well as support wider international effort to tackle climate change.

The Committee will also oversee the UK’s preparations to host the UN’s major climate change summit, COP26, in Glasgow in November 2020.

Mr Johnson said: “I want us to become the cleanest, greenest society on earth and inspire countries around the world to follow our lead so that our children can breathe clean air and benefit form the wonderful flora and fauna of this earth.

“We know that people across the UK are passionate about protecting our planet and we need to continue building on the excellent progress this government has made in tackling climate change and improving our environment.

“That’s why I’m announcing today that I will personally chair a new cross-government Committee on Climate Change, bringing together my ministers to galvanise action to tackle the great environmental challenges we face.”

The Committee will include representation from various departments responsible for taking this agenda forward, including the Foreign Secretary, Chancellor, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Business Secretary, Environment Secretary, Transport Secretary, International Development Secretary and Housing Secretary.