P&G to double recycled content of cleaning product plastic packaging

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is to more than double the amount of recycled plastic in its packaging for household cleaning brands in Europe by 2020.

Brands including Fairy, Flash and Viakal will use 9,000 tonnes of post-consumer resin and post-industrial resin to replace virgin plastic in the supply chain – this is equal to the amount of waste generated by 6.5 million Europeans per day.

In total, 300 million bottles across P&G’s European household cleaning brands will be converted to either 100% recycled or partially-recycled plastic each year.

Elvan Onal, P&G Vice President for Home Care products in Europe, said: “We want to delight our consumers instead of making consumers choose between an environmentally friendly product and one which has the performance they need and love.”