Government launches scheme to say goodbye to energy efficiency cowboys

A new government scheme aims to ensure tradesmen installing energy efficiency measures for low-income families will have to be trusted and certified.

It will mean contractors must be registered in order to give residents confidence that they will get a good service.

The initiative will also protect all other homeowners having energy efficiency improvement work carried out on their properties when they choose to use a ‘TrustMark’ registered business.

Around 15% of households take an energy efficiency measure each year, with the industry worth more than £20 billion across the UK – they will now be able to search the ‘TrustMark’ website for accredited tradespeople, checking their installers are recognised before they start work on their homes.

Business, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Driving up the energy efficiency of Britain’s homes is key to us reducing emissions from households, saving people money on their bills and helping us to end our contribution to global warming entirely by 2050.

“This new scheme will guarantee households the peace of mind that workmen installing energy efficiency measures in their homes are trusted tradesmen.”