The Triad Season 2019 is here! See what you need to do

Triads can have a huge impact on your energy bill!

The Triad period will commence on the 1st of November 2019 and these peak time charges can have a significant impact on your energy bills for the next financial year. Please see below our guide on how these charges may impact you.

What are Energy Triads?

Triads are the three half-hour settlement periods of the highest demand on the GB electricity transmission system between November and February, inclusive, each year. Each Triad period must be separated by at least ten clear days.

National Grid uses Triads to calculate future Transmission Network Use of System (TNUoS) demand charges, which are applicable for all customers with half-hourly (HH) meters. These TNUoS charges help to maintain supply and reduce peak energy demand during the winter months but they can represent a large percentage of your HH electricity costs.

Triads are not known in advance – they are only known post-February after the winter period has concluded. This is designed to encourage HH customers to reduce their consumption during peak periods in winter, which in turn reduces the requirement to build expensive infrastructure to meet an increase in customer demand.

How does it affect me?

Triad electricity charges only affect customers who have HH meters; typically medium or large industrial and commercial businesses. However, if businesses do not consume electricity during the Triad periods, they won’t need to pay TNUoS charges for the entire financial year. Equally, if your power demand during these Triad periods is very low, you can significantly reduce your TNUoS charges for the year.

What can I do?

There are a number of services with Alerts in place that aim to predict the Triad periods, thus giving you the opportunity to reduce your demand during these times. Please note that these are only predictions and as such, might not always be accurate.

