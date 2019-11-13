Ensuring homes are green is fast becoming a priority for people across the UK

Ensuring homes and households are becoming more eco-friendly is fast becoming a priority for people across the UK.

Hard landscaping manufacturer Marshalls surveyed 2,000 UK residents about how important it was to them that the building they live in includes features such as sustainable materials, water conservation and solar panels.

It found 68% of UK residents would take eco-friendly features into account before deciding on a new home, with people saying they would be willing to spend up to an additional £23,271 on a property if it would help the environment.

While 32% said they take no consideration of the environmental impact of a property in their decision, 12% said they would not choose a property that wasn’t eco-friendly in some way and 62% feel businesses and homeowners should foot the bill for green upgrades to buildings in city centres, rather than councils or governments.

Among those who place the environmental impact of their homes as a high priority, 56% said they would also be willing to pay additional costs to ensure it was as sustainable as possible.