Siemens partners with renewable energy developer for microgrids in mining

Siemens has partnered with German renewable energy developer juwi to work together on microgrids in the mining industry.

They have signed an agreement, with the aim of developing and rolling out an advanced microgrid control system that enables the seamless integration of renewable electricity to a mine’s off-grid power supply.

The Siemens Sicam based microgrid control platform is the basis for juwi’s Hybrid IQ microgrid controller.

The development of the control system is expected to help simplify the use of renewable energy for mines and help provide a cost-effective and reliable power supply, especially for mine sites that operate off the grid.

Robert Klaffus, CEO Digital Grid at Siemens Smart Infrastructure said: “Microgrids can bring high levels of reliability and improved energy quality to energy-intensive industries such as mining; and are an attractive alternative when autonomous power supply is needed.

“We are looking forward to the technology cooperation with juwi on microgrids and believe it will boost the commercial appeal of renewable energy to the mining industry.”

Stephan Hansen, Member of the Board and COO of the juwi Group added: “Renewable energy will not only future proof mining operations, but reduce cash operating costs today. The centrepiece to this is the juwi Hybrid IQ system. It enables us to provide hybrid power that goes far beyond what has been industry practice until now. I am looking forward to the technology partnership with Siemens.”