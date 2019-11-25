Energy Systems Catapult chosen to manage £16.5m heat pump trial

Energy Systems Catapult has been appointed to manage a £16.5 million heat pump trial on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The Electrification of Heat Demonstration Project will see the installation of heat pumps in 750 homes across Britain to better understand and overcome barriers to the large-scale rollout of low carbon heating technologies.

It aims to understand the technical and practical feasibility of a large-scale installation of heat pumps.

Heating accounts for around 37% of total UK carbon emissions, with heating for buildings responsible for around 20% of that figure.

To ensure the UK meets its net zero targets, the Committee on Climate Change’s analysis suggests all heat in buildings must be decarbonised by 2050.

The heat pump market in Britain is small and consumers, particularly those on the gas grid, have been slow in switching to the technology.

Currently only 20,000 homes convert to low carbon heat each year but the figure needs to reach one million annually during the 2020.

The government hopes to drive that following the pilot project, which will run until March 2022.

Energy Systems Catapult was chosen to manage and co-ordinate three Deliver Contractors, in partnership with Delta-EE and Oxford Computer Consultants, following a competitive tender.