You might consider yourself green, but what about your toothpaste?
Many options on the supermarket shelves are made using environmentally-intensive chemicals and contribute to landfill waste every time a tube is emptied – a Kickstarter project called NOICE aims to tackle this problem and provide a natural and refillable offering.
The toothpaste comes in a bottle containing a unique ‘freshening formula’ which can be topped up with refill pods ordered online and delivered in the post to reduce the amount of waste being generated.
The pods themselves are safely compostable and the startup says it has removed all “unnecessary” ingredients and replaced “harmful ones” – it instead includes eucalyptus to help prevent and treat gum disease, liquorice to help stop cavities, anise to maintain oral health and chamomile to treat bleeding gums.
The firm has raised £7,692 of its £28,313 goal.
It said: “Packed in an eco-friendly, endlessly refillable bottle we made NOICE simple & affordable. Voila!
“NOICE is the first GEL toothpaste in the world with a zero waste concept! C’est magnifique!”