You might consider yourself green, but what about your toothpaste?

Many options on the supermarket shelves are made using environmentally-intensive chemicals and contribute to landfill waste every time a tube is emptied – a Kickstarter project called NOICE aims to tackle this problem and provide a natural and refillable offering.

The toothpaste comes in a bottle containing a unique ‘freshening formula’ which can be topped up with refill pods ordered online and delivered in the post to reduce the amount of waste being generated.

​

The pods themselves are safely compostable and the startup says it has removed all “unnecessary” ingredients and replaced “harmful ones” – it instead includes eucalyptus to help prevent and treat gum disease, liquorice to help stop cavities, anise to maintain oral health and chamomile to treat bleeding gums.

The firm has raised £7,692 of its £28,313 goal.

It said: “Packed in an eco-friendly, endlessly refillable bottle we made NOICE simple & affordable. Voila!

“NOICE is the first GEL toothpaste in the world with a zero waste concept! C’est magnifique!”