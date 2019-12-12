Efficiency & Environment, Latest Videos, Top Stories

Carnaby Street’s Christmas decorations shine a light on sustainability

Carnaby has teamed up with ocean conservation charity Project Zero to create a “theatrical underwater scene” representing different areas of the ocean in need of conservation

By Jonny Bairstow
Thursday 12 December 2019
This year’s Christmas decorations on Carnaby Street are shining a light on sustainability.

Carnaby has teamed up with ocean conservation charity Project Zero to create a “theatrical underwater scene” representing different areas of the ocean in need of conservation.

The decorations are made up of recycled, repurposed or reusable materials, including water-based, eco-friendly, vegan paint.

The lights are also powered by 100% renewable electricity.

ELN spoke to Jake Morant, Production Manager at Project Zero, who told us more.

