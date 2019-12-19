Queen’s speech: Government to tackle climate change and improve air quality

The government has pledged to continue to take steps to meet the 2050 net zero greenhouse gas emissions target and tackle climate change in the Queen’s speech today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans for government is very similar to the Queen’s speech in October, with a few additions from the Conservative Party’s election manifesto.

The government has also “protect and improve the environment for future generations”, with a bill to set out legally-binding targets, including for air quality.

The Queens said: “My government will continue to take steps to meet the world-leading target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It will continue to lead the way in tackling global climate change, hosting the COP26 Summit in 2020.

“To protect and improve the environment for future generations, a bill will enshrine in law environmental principles and legally-binding targets, including for air quality.”

The export of polluting plastic waste will also be banned to countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and a new independent regulator will be set up.

In addition, tax credits for research and development will be increased to support business and a National Skills Fund will be established .