IBM unveils cobalt-free battery tech

IBM research has unveiled a new cobalt-free battery technology.

The firm says the innovation could help eliminate the need for heavy metals in battery production and improve the sustainability credentials of energy storage infrastructure and electric vehicle (EV) development.

It notes heavy metals such as nickel and cobalt pose “tremendous environmental and humanitarian risks”.

Using three new materials, researchers have developed a solution for a new battery which does not require the use of any substances with sourcing concerns – these materials can be extracted from seawater to produce a battery able to surpass the capabilities of lithium-ion batteries in terms of costs, charging times, power output, energy density, efficiency and inflammability.

IBM Research says it will now work with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America, Central Glass and Sidus to create a new next-generation “battery development ecosystem”.