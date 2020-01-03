New York State announces $5.5m for offshore data collection

New York State has announced it is making up to $5.5 million (£4.22m) available to collect geophysical and geotechnical data in order to support offshore wind development.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) aims to help assess New York’s Atlantic coast, an area said to hold significant potential for offshore energy development.

The studies aim to collect and share the public high-quality seabed soil and geological data needed in order to progress the preliminary design and installation requirements for future offshore wind projects – knowledge of environmental conditions and factors, including seabed soil conditions, are vital for successful planning and design stages.

Alicia Barton, President and CEO of NYSERDA, said: “Today’s announcement is another step in Governor Cuomo’s steadfast march to achieving 9,000MW of offshore wind by 2035, putting New York in a clear national leadership position when it comes to advancing this new industry.

“The surveys NYSERDA will be funding under this solicitation will expand the offshore wind industry’s access to geophysical and geotechnical data that will provide the foundation for future offshore wind development in these areas and accelerate project development while driving down costs.”