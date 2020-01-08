Vestas aims to become carbon neutral by 2030

Danish turbine manufacturer Vestas has set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2030.

As part of its efforts to reach the target, the company aims to reduce its global carbon footprint by cutting emissions by 55% over the next five years and reaching 100% towards the end of the decade.

Vestas seeks to ditch carbon offsets and instead deliver CO2 reductions only through direct actions in its operations.

It is also committing to reduce the emissions from its supply chain by 45% per MWh generated by 2030.

The company intends to transition towards using electric vehicles (EVs) this year, replacing its global service fleet with renewable-fuelled vehicles and will also be exploring further steps to reduce heating and transport related CO2 emissions from its operations.

Vestas has so far installed more than 108GW of clean energy – enough wind power to displace 167 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year – equivalent to burning 70 million tonnes of coal every year.

Its factories and offices have been powered by 100% renewable electricity since 2013.

Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen said: “At Vestas, we are proud of our shared purpose and passion to make the planet a better place and to make our work as sustainable as possible. To remain at the forefront of the energy transition we must do even more than today to meet the growing sustainability expectations of our customers, partners, investors and employees.

“Our commitment to become carbon neutral is the right thing to do for all of us. Together, we will not just make products that build a more sustainable planet but we will do so in the most sustainable way possible.”