Indian energy efficiency upgrades avoid 15% of additional energy demand

Energy efficiency improvements in India have avoided 15% of additional energy demand.

That’s according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which found the nation has also slashed oil and gas imports and air pollution by 15%, as well as reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 300 million tonnes between 2000 and 2018.

The report notes India has made strong progress in providing, clean, secure and affordable energy to its citizens and congratulates the government on its “outstanding achievements in extending citizens’ access to electricity, affordable efficient lighting and clean cooking in record time” through new schemes.

It says strong growth of renewables in India means clean power now accounts for almost 23% of the country’s total installed capacity.

The paper predicts the country’s demand for energy will double by 2040 and notes its electricity demand may triple by this time.

The IEA advises India to establish strong regulators to ensure non-discriminatory access, move from state allocation to market pricing and further rationalise energy subsidies, whilst institutionalising energy policy coordination across government and coordinating goals and targets between central and state governments.