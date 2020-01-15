National Grid launches €500m green bond

National Grid has launched its first ever €500 million (£430m) green bond to finance projects in the UK with environmental benefits.

The funds could be used to boost efficiency of the grid and help reduce electricity losses, finance clean transport infrastructure, such as the electrification of railways as well as support the connection infrastructure of wind farms to the grid.

Other potential areas cover environmentally sustainable management, such a substituting overhead lines for underground cables and pollution prevention and control.

The green bond is part of National Grid’s Green Financing Framework and the projects will be evaluated and chosen by its Green Financing Committee.

The grid operator said the bond received a high level of interest and allows institutional investors to participate in its commitment to net zero and supporting the efforts towards the clean energy transition.