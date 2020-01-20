Government ‘should scrap VAT on EVs to accelerate adoption’

The government should scrap VAT on electric vehicle (EV) sales to speed up the adoption of clean cars.

That’s the suggestion from Jack Cousens, Head of Roads Policy at The AA, who spoke to ELN at the launch of the Electric Vehicle Energy Taskforce Report earlier this week.

He noted the biggest hurdles currently in the way of EV adoption are the relatively high initial purchase price of vehicles, the public’s range anxiety and a general perception there are not enough easily accessible charging points.

He said scrapping VAT on EVs would “invigorate the market” and get people to make the switch from petrol and diesel cars to electric alternatives.

Referring to research conducted by The AA, he said a quarter of low-income families believe such a move would be “very influential” in encouraging them to swap their polluting internal combustion engine car and into a greener alternative.

Mr Cousens told ELN tax on EV sales had been removed in Norway, which helped the nation reach a stage where more than 50% of new car sales are electric.

He said: “The Prime Minister frequently uses the phrase level up.

“Now he’s got the opportunity to level up the types of vehicles we have on our road by cutting VAT from the sale of electric cars and really invigorate the electric car market and that’s what we’d like him to do.”