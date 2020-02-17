Energy services provider Resalta receives €12m loan from EU bank

Resalta, a Slovenian provider of energy efficiency and energy management solutions is receiving a €12 million (£10 mil) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The loan will enable the company to strengthen its position in Slovenia Croatia and Bulgaria, as well as Serbia and the Western Balkans, which have a higher energy intensity ratio than the EU average, with scope to increase energy efficiency.

Part of the loan, which is the first in Slovenia signed under the European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF), will be invested in Resalta’s digitalisation and the development of new energy management systems such as supervising functions, technical intelligence, smart meters and sub-meter controls.

New services and IT technologies crucial for improving the energy performance of buildings will also be supported.

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the Economy, said: “Resalta has a proven track record of offering both public and private sector companies energy efficiency solutions, such as retrofitting 48 municipal buildings in the City of Ljubljana. More good news: as a direct result of this financial boost, Resalta will employ an additional 50 staff.”

Luka Komazec, CEO of Resalta, added: “This loan will enable Resalta to build on its momentum and expand its operations as the leading independent provider of energy services in South-Eastern Europe, with a stronger emphasis on smart energy management systems and digital solutions for energy efficiency.”