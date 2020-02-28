Veolia signs deal to heal Rotherham Hospital’s energy spend

Veolia has signed an agreement to optimise energy usage and facilitate carbon reductions at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.

The new Energy Performance Contract (EPC) is expected to save more than £1 million per year and cut 49,620 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The 20-year deal will see the company implement a wide range of improvements at the 500-bed Rotherham Hospital to help build resilience and work towards net zero targets.

The project will cover the design, delivery, installation, commissioning and operation of a combined heat and power (CHP) plant which will replace seven 40-year-old boilers, as well as a 7,000 LED lightbulb upgrade.

Gavin Graveson, Executive Vice-President of Veolia UK & Ireland said: “Energy performance contracts have shown that they make a major contribution to meeting The NHS Carbon Reduction Strategy for England (CRS) and the ambition for the NHS to help drive change towards a low carbon society.

“Better still this also helps the NHS to become more sustainable and focus budgets on patient care. We look forward to working with the Trust and helping them meet the Department of Health’s Sustainable Development Unit model for NHS.”