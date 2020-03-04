EU unveils climate law to go net zero by 2050

The European Commission has unveiled a ‘climate law’ to commit the 27-nation EU to reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

The European Climate Law, which still requires the approval of the European Parliament and member states, will be joined by a new 2030 EU target for greenhouse gas emission reductions.

According to the proposed regulation, by September 2023 and every five years thereafter, the EU will assess the consistency of international measures and national commitments with the climate-neutrality objective’s trajectory.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “We are acting today to make the EU the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050. The Climate Law is the legal translation of our political commitment and sets us irreversibly on the path to a more sustainable future. It is the heart of the European Green Deal.

“It offers predictability and transparency for European industry and investors. And it gives direction to our green growth strategy and guarantees that the transition will be gradual and fair.”

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal added: “The European Climate Law is also a message to our international partners that this is the year to raise global ambition together, in the pursuit of our shared Paris Agreement goals.

The Climate Law will ensure we stay focused and disciplined, remain on the right track and are accountable for delivery.”