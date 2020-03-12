Budget announcement ‘shows support is growing for EVs and drive towards net zero’

The Budget announcement shows support is growing for the electrification of transport and the drive towards net zero.

That’s the suggestion from Kevin Brundish, CEO and Founder of electric vehicle battery manufacturer AMTE Power, who spoke to ELN shortly after the speech from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

He said: “We welcome the Chancellor’s Budget pledge of £900 million towards green transport technology. It demonstrates the country is serious about meeting ambitious environmental targets and becoming an attractive place to invest in electric vehicles. Subsidies for fuel used in off-road vehicles – known as red diesel – will also be scrapped by 2020 – further supporting the transition to electrification.

“With our plant-based in Thurso, Scotland, we are pleased that the government is supporting local Scottish businesses with an additional £640 million in funding. Drawing investment into more rural and less densely populated areas will create jobs and close the divide between the north and the rest of the UK.”