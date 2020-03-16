Ancala wraps up ‘largest wind farm’ acquisition in Cyprus

Ancala has acquired the largest wind farm in Cyprus, with an installed capacity of 82MW.

The Orites wind farm, which has been in operation since 2011, comprises 41 wind turbines and produces around 5% of Cyprus’ entire electricity generation capacity.

The facility has been developed and constructed by Platina Energy Partners.

Karen Dolenec, Partner, Ancala Partners LLP, said: “We are delighted to have acquired this wind farm. The scale and quality of this asset means it will play an important role in further diversifying our investors’ portfolios.

“This transaction highlights our expertise in identifying and realising attractive investment opportunities across Europe. We look forward to exploring additional opportunities to support Cyprus in its transition to a more sustainable and self-sufficient energy sector.”