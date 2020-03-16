Formula E halts races due to coronavirus crisis

Formula E and the FIA have announced its 2019/20 season will be temporarily suspended for a two-month period, given the global spread of coronavirus and the challenge the crisis poses to the scheduled events of the organisation.

As a consequence of the suspension, races in Paris, Seoul and Jakarta will not take place.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and Chairman of Formula E, said: “Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months.

“Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as the citizens in the cities we race.

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championship will be back in full force, once the ongoing health crisis and spread of COVID-19 has subsided.”