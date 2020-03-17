Eco Wave Power completes wave simulation testing for Jaffa Port expansion project

Onshore marine energy developer, Eco Wave Power (EWP) is said to have successfully completed the wave simulation testing of its fully integrated conversation unit as part of its Jaffa Port expansion project.

The testing was performed by representatives from Seimens, EDF Renewables IL and Eco Wave Power.

The project, co-funded by the Israeli Energy Ministry, has sanctioned the construction and installation of 10 floaters on a 30-metre stretch of a pre-existing breakwater within the port. The floaters will have an installed capacity of 100KW.

As part of its strategic cooperation with EWP, Siemens will be providing the technology and products for the electric system and grid connection. Whereas, the design, procurement and execution of the electric system will be procured from the The Israeli Electric Company.

Mr Itzik Meirav, Area Sales Manager, from Siemens Israel said: “Siemens is happy to take part in this green energy project and bring its efficient technology into it.”

Speaking about the partnership, Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power, added: “This is a new and exciting era for wave energy. We are proud to work in partnership with large global industry leaders such as Siemens, and we are looking forward to continue the positioning of wave energy as a feasible and reliable source of clean electricity.”