O bella ciao: FIAT introduces first EV

FIAT has launched its first fully electric car, which offers a range of up to 199 miles, with fast charging capability and 30 miles*of range with five minutes of charge.

It says the launch edition of the New 500 “La Prima” comprises an “Easy Wallbox” – this is a home charging system that can simply be connected to a normal home outlet, without any extra installation.

The 500 Wallbox has also a stabilised energy system to prevent energy cuts in the house.

The Easy Wallbox can be upgraded to 7.4kW, providing a full charge at home in just over six hours. The New 500 also comes with a ‘Mode 3’ cable for charging at up to 11kW from a public charge point.

Oliver Francois, President Fiat Brand Global, said: “So it’s time for 500 to use its popularity to become part of the solution. To commit to a higher purpose.”