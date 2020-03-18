New York Governor unveils 21 renewable energy projects

In his 2020 state address, New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo announced 21 new solar, wind and energy storage projects, with more than $2.5 billion (£2.07bn) from direct and private investments to support their development, construction and operation.

The New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and other state and local agencies will develop these projects, which are expected to create in excess of 2,000 short-term and long-term jobs.

Governor Cuomo said, “New York continues to be a leader in developing large-scale renewable energy projects in a way that brings significant economic benefits and jobs to the state.

“With these projects we will build on our aggressive strategy to combat climate change and lay a foundation for a more sustainable future for all New Yorkers.”

The development projects move towards achieving Governor Cuomo’s Green New Deal goal of creating 70% of the state’s electricity from eco-friendly sources by 2030 as stated by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and supports the State’s mandate for a 100% electricity sector by 2040.