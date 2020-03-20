A lack of charging infrastructure ‘is deterring motorists from switching to EVs’

A lack of charging infrastructure is deterring motorists from switching to electric vehicles (EVs).

That’s the suggestion from Connected Kerb, which suggests the lack of residential chargers across the UK poses a major obstacle to EV adoption.

The research suggests many motorists are being deterred from switching to EVs as they do not have access to chargers at home and warns the current system risks creating a two-tier system in urban areas where adoption will be restricted to only those wealthy enough to have their own driveways.

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: “Looking at existing charging behaviours, we found that 80% of charging is done at home and 64% of this is overnight. This is where drivers want to charge. They use costly public chargers only when their preferred option is not available. They do not think like petrol vehicle owners, going to a fixed location to ‘fill it up’.

“Charging infrastructure should therefore focus on large numbers of slow/fast chargers where people already park their cars for long periods – on street or in work car parks – with ultra-rapids at natural breaks on long journeys such as motorway service stations. For EV adoption to accelerate, inconveniently located and unreliable public chargers – that people have to drive to and wait around for – must become a thing of the past.”