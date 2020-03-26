Xergy’s oil and gas digital platform secures £1.8m of private investment

Start-up technology firm Xergy’s online oil and gas platform Proteus has secured £1.8 million of private investment and is expected to ‘transform’ the freelance culture by enabling remote working.

Spearheaded by James McCallum and Colin Manson, Proteus works as a cloud-based work management system and is expected to increase efficiency by removing overheads and extra costs along with facilitating better project management – it could also reduce carbon emissions from commuting.

According to Xergy, its digital platform holds the potential to tap into ‘large share of the oil and gas gig economy, worth £9.6 billion, and a portion of the £3.9 billion oil and gas enterprise resource planning markets.’

Speaking about the investment, Mr. Mason said: “We have now secured almost £3 million from private investors, which has allowed us to develop and beta test Proteus with amazing feedback from users, including Emerson and Xodus.

“This investment underlines our confidence in the product and the value and efficiencies it can bring but it also demonstrates that there is appetite for disruption within the sector.”